Jeffrey Leibel

October 5, 1966 - April 14, 2023
Jeff Leibel of Rush City passed away on Friday, April 14th, 2023 at the age of 56.
Jeffrey Lee Leibel was born Oct. 5, 1966 to David and Mary (Cleary) Leibel in Rush City, Minn. He was the first of five children. Jeff attended Rush City schools and after graduation attended VoTech. He resided on “the farm” his whole life.
Jeff married his first wife, Stephanie Peters, in 1989 and had two sons, Travis and Tyler. In 1996, he married his second wife, Mary, and gained two more children, Sam and Matt. They were married for 20 years and after her passing, he married his current wife, Cindi, in June of 2021 and gained four more children, Joseph, Trevor, Courtney and Johnny. Cindi may not have been his first love, but she will be his last, next to John Deere.
Jeff was larger than life, and everyone who knew him knew he was always down for a good time. It was almost a guarantee that you could catch him around the farm driving around in one of his auction specials that he was always picking up. He could usually be heard telling his kids to get ‘er done or give ‘er the beans when he was cheering them on while tractor pulling. When his sons were in high school, he started to build pulling tractors with them as a hobby that they turned into a passion. It was a guarantee that on his down time he could be found working on his tractors or cheering his boys on in the pulls. He created Leibel Farms Mafia with “his boys” making derby cars. Jeff would help anyone that asked for anything he always loved being either up at the shop helping them build derby cars and if he wasn’t up there he would be in the John Deere shop working on pulling tractors with his son and if he was not at either of those places you could probably find him at the Rush City VFW hanging out with people he knew or he would be meeting new people. He loved hanging out with all his grandkids driving his Toro which was one of his auction buys from Heidelberg Auction and he would take them rock picking.
According to Jeff’s youngest, Matt, “Dad’s a Rush City legend.” Dad every time we hear the putt putt of a John Deere, someone crack a beer, or say get ‘er done or give ‘er the onion, we will think of you always. Love, your kids.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Cindi Leibel of Rush City; father David Leibel of Rush City; mother Mary Leibel of Bloomington; children Travis (Holly) Leibel of Rush City, Tyler Leibel of Quamba, Matt (Aunica) Bialka of Rush City, Sam (Casey) Sauter of Pine City, Joseph (Taneka) Olsen of Quamba, Trevor (Hannah) Olsen of Quamba, Courtney (Taylor) Heikkila of Elk River, Jonathan Olsen of Pine City; siblings Jason (Catherine) Leibel of Lakeville, Jon (Nichole) Leibel of Apple Valley; Jean Frye of Bloomington; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Stephanie and Mary; brother Jimmy Leibel.
Funeral services for Jeff: 3 p.m.; Friday, April 21, 2023 with a gathering of family and friends Thursday, April 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service all at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. The interment will take place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel
