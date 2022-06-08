It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of our son, Jeffrey Lewis Hanson, of Titusville, Florida, who passed away on May 24, 2022, at the age of 55.
He was born on May 2, 1967. Jeffrey attended elementary school in Pine City, Minn.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Hanson, his parents, Lewis and Bonnie (Yost) Hanson, sister Nikki McCauley (Maggie Valley, NC), nieces; Amberly Hattaway, Heather (Paul) Leveritt, (all from Waynesville, NC) and nephew Jeremiah McCauley (Maggie Valley, NC).
A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.