Jeffrey Prax

Jeffrey William Prax, 65, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho on April 18, 2021.
Jeff was born on Aug. 7, 1955 in Rush City to Peter and Evelyn Splittgerber Prax, the youngest of eight children. He graduated from Pine City High School in 1974.
Jeff was employed at Johnson Brothers in Idaho Falls for the past 20 years. He called his co-workers and employers his family, recounting many fond stories of work and away-from-work experiences. He was well-regarded and is missed by his co-workers.
His favorite leisure activity was to take the four wheeler up into the mountains for a weekend, especially near West Yellowstone. When Keisha was alive, they spent many hours together in the mountains. Keisha even had her own googles to protect her eyes when they were four-wheeling.
Jeff is survived by his sisters Harriet Teich of Pine City; Claire (Ron) Prior of Dahlonega, Georgia; brothers Dwayne (Mary Anderson) of Eudora Kansas and Michael (Valerie) of Mora, many nieces, nephews and other family members.
He is preceded in death by parents Peter and Evelyn Prax, siblings Merle (Nancy) of Mammoth, Arizona, Jerome of Pine City, and Romana Bobo, Muskogee, Oklahoma. His best friend and beloved canine partner, Keisha was called home two years ago.
A Service of Committal will be held Wednesday, July 21, 1 p.m. at the Brookfield Cemetery, Hector.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Please give to the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission (840 Park Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401) or the Bonneville Humane Society (444 N. Eastern Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401).
