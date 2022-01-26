Formally of Rush City, Jeffrey Smith passed away on Jan. 5 in Woodbury.
A Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 5, 2022 at Newport United Methodist Church, Newport. 10 a.m. Social hour. 11 a.m. service, Luncheon following. Full obit in Wulf Funeral Home Woodbury and St Paul Pioneer Press.
