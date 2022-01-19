Jeremy Cummings

Jeremy “Jerm” Cummings passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the age of 50 with his wife by his side.
Jeremy was born on Jan. 7, 1972 in Minneapolis.
Jeremy was a lifelong resident of Pine City. He graduated from Pine City High School in 1990 and went on to attend college at the University of MN – Duluth and then transferred to Minneapolis Community/Technical College where he obtained his electrician degree. Jeremy worked as a Journeyman Electrician at IBEW Local 292 and then later in life worked for Pine County.
Jeremy met his wife Jackie while they were both in high school and then married in May 1999. They built their first home in Pine City in 2001 and welcomed their first son, Brett, in 2002. Their second son, Riley, was born in 2005.
Jeremy had a passion for classic muscle cars and still has his 1966 Mustang. Jeremy loved spending the summers boating, fishing and taking relaxing boat rides with his wife. They ended up buying a house on the Snake River in 2016 so they could enjoy life on the water year-round. Jeremy enjoyed playing sports such as hockey and golf, along with playing pool. Jeremy’s absolute favorite thing to do was spend time with his boys and cheer them on at their school events.
Jeremy is survived by his wife Jackie; two sons Brett and Riley; mom Jane Doran; sister Leslie (Scott) Loehrer; step-brother Troy Doran; step-sister Tammy Watkins; in-laws Doug and Margaret Schiburr; brother-in-law Chris (Misty) Schiburr; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad Jim Doran; grandparents Ben and Irene Sauter; cousins Kelly Jo Smetana and Zeno Sauter; sister-in-law Lori Doran.
Deacon Gene Biever officiated at funeral services for Jeremy: 10:30 a.m.; Monday, Jan.17, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time for family and friends to gather was held from 5 to 7 p.m.; Sunday. Jan. 16, 2022 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service and also one hour prior to the service in the St. Anthony Commons area in the church. A private family interment took place in Hilltop Cemetery, Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
