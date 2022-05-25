Jeremy J. Matson

Jeremy James Matson, 35, formerly of Sandstone passed peacefully on May 10 at his home in Dayton, Ohio after an over two year battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
Jeremy was born on June 18, 1986 in Cambridge, Minn. The only child of Rick and Jean Matson.
Jeremy was a long time employee of Happy Land Tree Farm in Sandstone and loved his job because he could spend his days outside. He had a huge love for nature. When he wasn’t at work he was usually going on adventures with his wife, Samantha. He loved to hike, travel, kayak, canoe, fish, camp and snowshoe. He loved spending time exploring the North Shore and being by Lake Superior.
His pride and joy were his sons, Aiden and Hunter. He loved being a dad.
In February 2020, Jeremy was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He fought hard and bravely and tried every treatment available to him. Even through the bad times and the tough days, he always stayed positive.
Jeremy is preceded in death by his dad, Rick Matson. His grandparents Wally and Millie Matson and Al and Betty Hendrickson. His aunt Yvonne Beltram, his uncle Ken Matson and his uncle Gary Hendrickson.
He is survived by his wife, Samantha (Dayton, Ohio). His sons Aiden (Chetek, Wisconsin) and Hunter (Dayton, Ohio). His mother Jean Matson of Pine City, two sister in laws, Christina Fultz (Travis) of Tipp City, Ohio and Natalie Grube (Tim) of Tipp City, Ohio and many other loved family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 25 at the Matson family cabin located across the street from 20481 Miller Road in Sandstone. Please bring your own chair if able.
Also please consider. if your able, making an appointment to donate blood in Jeremy’s honor. There are so many people still fighting blood cancer and blood is so vital for their fight.
