Jerry Smith

Jerry Lee Smith passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Lakeside Medical Center in Pine City at the age of 85.
Jerry Lee Smith was born Oct. 9, 1935 to George Matthew Smith and Opal Marie (Taylor) Smith at Ainsworth, Nebraska, surrounded by family who worked the ranch his grandfather homesteaded. One of six siblings, Jerry’s eldest brothers preceded him in death, Max and Bernard Smith; and two sisters-in-law, Shizu Smith and Doris Smith. Surviving family include brothers Patrick Smith of Long Prairie, James (Sherry) Smith of Vermillion, South Dakota, Michael (Sheila) Smith of Springfield, Missouri; sister Darlene (Eugene) Biever of Pine City; and many very special nieces and nephews.
Jerry started school in Centerville, South Dakota where he made his first communion. In 1946, he moved with his family to Huron, South Dakota and attended St. Theresa School; serving as altar server for St. Martin’s Church through the ninth grade. He graduated from Huron Senior High School with the class of 1953. He started “paying his own way in seventh grade” by investing in a bicycle and peddling papers. This was the start of a life of saving and donating to many good causes as an adult. Jerry loved games; he was often found kneeling on the ground in a circle of friends drawing a bag of marbles from his pocket or joining with neighborhood friends for a game of basketball, baseball, tennis or golf.
After serving in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 he started his lifelong career with U.S. Department of the Interior and completed thirty years of faithful service as surveyor and construction inspector for the Bureau of Reclamation. The beautiful scenery in states of Utah, Idaho, and Nevada developed his love for motorcycling and picture taking. He built a house near Vernal, Utah, while dedicating many volunteer hours to his Catholic parish and Knights of Columbus organization.
Jerry loved care giving for his elderly parents who made him a dependable driver. His brothers also kept him busy with extra jobs. Jerry enjoyed spending holidays and family vacations/reunions at lakes in Minnesota and winters in Arizona. In 1990, he made the decision to move in with his sister and brother-in-law in Pine City.
Jerry had a great love for helping people by giving them rides. Even though he never married, the pretty girls always put a twinkle in his eye. Jerry was happy to participate in a noisier and more active family lifestyle and to be supported in his faith by the Immaculate Conception Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Sunday Night Prayer Group, choir, Koinonia retreats and all who work and reside in this wonderful Pine City community.
He was a connoisseur of food as long as it was steak, mash potatoes and gravy and corn. He loved to play golf with his friends and many weeks played at least 5 rounds of golf. He will greatly be missed by all who came to know him.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan celebrated a Mass of Christian burial for Jerry: 10:30 a.m.; Friday, Nov. 13 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pine City. The burial/interment took place in the East Park Cemetery in Ainsworth, Nebraska; 4 p.m.; Saturday Nov. 14.
God bless the heroic caregivers, nurses and hospice at Lakeside.
Memorials in Jerry’s memory may be designated to: A Place For You in Pine City, or to Knights of Columbus at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel.
