Jessica Lindahl

Pine City, MN (55063)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.