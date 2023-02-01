Jim Rittmiller, beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at his home at the age of 61.
James David Rittmiller Jr. was born July 31, 1961 to James Sr., and Margaret (Knutson) Rittmiller in Brainerd, Minn. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith and grew up being part of football, basketball, and tennis teams.
Jim graduated with highest honors from Grand Rapids High School in 1979 and attended the Brainerd Community College and St. Cloud Technical College. Jim worked for many years in sales, winning many awards in that area. He was a friendly, generous man, who loved the great outdoors, hobby farming, and hunting. He enjoyed reading, poker, golfing, and was always tuned in to watch the Vikings and Timberwolves.
Jim was loved and will be deeply missed by those who survive him: his sons Christopher (Crystal) Rittmiller, Bryant (Melissa) Rittmiller, Travis Rittmiller; grandchildren Alexis and Jaelyn Rittmiller; mother Peggy Rittmiller; brother Steve (Lisa) Rittmiller; sisters Karen (Tracy) Arnsdorf, Betty Carpentier; nieces and nephews Nichole (Steve), Derek, Tyler, Ryan (Brad), Brandon, and Taylor (Colby); great-nieces and great-nephews Brody, Morgan, Jacob, Kyle, Leah, Adeline, Noah, Isaiah, and Bentley; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved father James Rittmiller, Sr.; grandparents Gustav and Martha Rittmiller, John and Betty Knutson.
Derek Arnsdorf officiated at funeral services for Jim: 1 p.m.; Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held one hour prior to the service. The interment took place in Union Cemetery, Hustletown in Pine City.
He will live on in our hearts and memories.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
