Jim Vosika, formerly of Pine City passed away surrounded by his family Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Levande Walker Methodist in Cambridge at the age of 77.
James Albert Vosika was born September 6, 1943, to Hank and Betty Vosika at the Lakeside Memorial Hospital in Pine City.
In 1961, Jim graduated from Pine City High School; he attended Bemidji State University the following year. After his first year at college, he returned home to help on the family farm. It was during this time he met the love of his life Sandy.
Jim had a very busy year in 1965; he enlisted in the United States Army in the spring and married Sandy in the fall. While serving his country he was deployed in Germany and involved in the NIKE Hercules missile program.
Jim and Sandy lived, worked and raised their three children MariJo, Daniel and John in Pine City for many years. In 1987, the family moved to Cohasset, Minnesota. Jim especially enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jim loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter, spending countless hours taking family and friends fishing. He loved to recount tales of “big bucks,” “giant fish” and of the “ones” that got away.
Jim is survived by his daughter MariJo (Brian) Huskey; sons Daniel (Shannon) Vosika, John (Melanie) Vosika; many grandchildren, great grandchildren; and brothers-in-law Scott Swanson, Tim (LeAnn) Swanson.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Betty Vosika; and sister JoAnn (Bob) Moffatt.
Private family graveside services were held for Jim on Saturday, August 14, at Calvary Cemetery in Pine City.
Memorials in Jim’s memory may be directed to a local hospice organization of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
