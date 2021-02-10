Jimmy Petry

Jimmy Harold Petry, age 85, of Sandstone, passed away at his home on Jan. 24, 2021 with his loving wife and family by his side.
Jimmy was born at his grandmother’s home outside of Sandstone on Aug. 25, 1935 to his parents Harold and Iris (Wheeler) Petry. He lived outside the Finlayson area until he was three and a half years old, when Jimmy’s family moved to the family farm east of Sandstone in Danforth township. Jimmy attended school at the Danforth School.
In 1959, Jimmy joined the Minnesota Air National Guard, 148th Fighter Wing as a jet engine mechanic and stayed with the Air Force until 1965. During his time in the Air Force Jimmy met and married Margaret Louise Edblom on Sept. 9, 1961 in Cook. Jimmy and Margaret lived in St. Paul until 1963, moving to Chicago, Illinois and living there until 1965 when Jimmy had completed his time in the Air Force. At that time Jimmy and Margaret moved to Cook where Jimmy used his many talents and worked as an auto mechanic at Lobe Chevrolet, as a semi-truck driver for Hill Wood Products, as a mine truck mechanic and assembler at Mining Services, and as a logger.
In 1977, Jimmy had decided that it was time to get back to his roots and moved him and his family to a dairy farm in Danforth township. While running the farm Jimmy attended the Danforth Community Chapel, where he was a charter member and elder of the church. In 1999, Jimmy and Margaret moved to a home outside of Sandstone where Jimmy continued to work as a transport driver for Catholic Charities and driving buses for both PHASE and Arrowhead Transit, until his retirement. Jimmy enjoyed life, he loved to bring smiles to people’s faces and to make people laugh. There were a lot of hobbies Jimmy enjoyed during his free time, such as trapping, hunting, boating, fishing, model railroading, flower gardening, and logging.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; and his sister, Diann Marie Petry, who died at birth. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret; his sons, Bruce (Shelly), Keith, Mark (Sara); his ten grandchildren, Ashley Workman, Amanda Petry, Ashley Faulkner, Alysa Manning, Amy Petry, Nicole Petry, Andrew Petry, Victoria Petry, Maxwell Petry, Nia Petry; six great grandchildren, Elijah Jensen, Emma Jensen, Mason Jensen, Calen Faulkner, Logan Faulkner, Malachi Manning; and his sisters Maureen “Cookie” (Marvin) Hansen and Marlene Hiltner.
A service is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone.
