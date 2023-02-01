Joan Schultz passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at the St. Anthony Park Home in St. Paul at the age of 84.
Joan Gertrude Wilslev was born Nov. 8, 1938 to Jens and Martha (Clausen) Wilslev in St. Paul, Minn. She was the oldest of two children.
After Joan graduated from Washington High School in 1957, she went on to work at Pearson Candy Company and later at Montgomery Wards.
On Nov. 3, 1962 she married Donald Schultz at Faith Lutheran Church in St. Paul. They had three children; Debra, Dianne and Donald Jr.
Joan was a homemaker and enjoyed baking, cake decorating, knitting, gardening, canning as well as being an avid reader and active in her church guild.
Joan and Don moved to Pine City in 1991 where they found their church home in Hustletown Community Church. The Annual Church Baptism and Picnic was held in their home for many years.
In the fall of 2019, Joan moved to Maplewood to live with her daughter Debra and her family. She eventually moved to St. Anthony Park Home when she required extra care.
Joan loved her family. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family and many friends.
Joan is survived by her children Don (Cindy) Schultz of Forest Lake, Debra (James) Warren of Maplewood; grandchildren Jens Warren, Madison Schultz, Maurice Cole, Jr; great-grandchildren Mariah, Trey-Reece, Duke, Prince; brother Bruce (Janis) Wilslev of Colorado; many other relatives and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents Jens and Martha Wilslev; husband Donald Schultz, Sr; daughter Dianne Schultz.
Pastor Bruce Thompson officiated at funeral services for Joan: 11 a.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held one hour prior to the service. The interment took place in Hustletown Union Cemetery, east of Pine City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.