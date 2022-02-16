Jodi M. Holter

Jodi Marie Holter was born on May 23, 1964, to Duane and Helen (Kunst) Holter in Fort Lewis, Wash. She went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. She was 57 years old.
Jodi grew up on the family farm in the Mora area. She went to Mora schools and graduated from high school at Grasston Christian Academy in 1982. She was a kind, caring and beautiful person who loved God, animals and all people deeply, and she lived her life to the fullest. She loved the outdoors and working with her hands. She was an adventurous country girl through and through, and her family laughed that she would never grow up. She worked various jobs doing construction, driving heavy equipment and as a carpenter, most recently with the Carpenters Local Union 129 in Washington and as co-owner of ABA Construction with her partners Duane Dopp and Lucas Leach.
Jodi enjoyed fishing, woodworking, flowers and rocks, but she mostly loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Jodi was a free spirit who spread her light and the love of Jesus wherever she went. She would give her last dollar away to help someone in need and had no need for material possessions. She went on multiple mission trips to India, Belize and Mexico, but her work didn’t stop there, as she continually loved and served people without hesitation.
Jodi was preceded in death by her grandparents, Selmer and Lois Holter of Foley; and her beloved father Duane Holter in 2014.
Jodi leaves behind her mother Helen of Mora; children, Daniel (Sheila) Dopp of Bemidji, Ashley (Lucas) Leach of Princeton, and Levi (Sara) Dopp of Braham; six grandchildren: Joshua, aged 20, Dallas 12, Rachel and Ryan 10, Elijah 6 and Allison 5; brothers, Rodney Cox of Aberdeen, Wash., Doug (Lynea) Holter of Mora, and Daryl (Tracy) Holter of Finlayson; and sister Beth (Tim) Cody of Concord Calif. She also leaves a large extended family and countless other friends around the world.
There are some who bring a light to the world so great that even after they have gone, the light remains.
A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Journey North Church in Pine City. Pastor Tim Adams officiated. A recording of the service is available on the Journey North Facebook page. A Celebration of Life for family and friends is also being planned for Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the family farm in Mora. Interment was in the Grass Lake Mission Cemetery near Grasston. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
