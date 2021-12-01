John Bassett

John James Bassett peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. He was 74 years old.
John was born to Eugene E. and Betty K. (Hunt) Bassett on March 18, 1947. He graduated from Hinckley High School in 1965. In 1966 he enlisted in the U. S. Army. After basic training, he trained for a year in Texas and in April 1967, went to Vietnam with his unit. Like most Vietnam veterans, John was involved in numerous campaigns while in Vietnam, including the TET Offensive of 1968. He returned home after his tour in April 1968 and was out of the Army nine months later in January 1969.
On May 10, 1969 he was married to Carolyn Lundquist and they had two daughters, Kristine Margaret Bassett and Amy Kathleen Bassett-Brevik. John and Carolyn have three wonderful grandchildren; twin girls, Mya Kristine and Sophia Jordan and Lucas John Brevik. He has been a Hinckley resident for most of his life.
John took great pride in his community and joined many community activities and organizations. As a boy he enjoyed 4-H and the Hinckley Saddle Club with his horse, Poncho. As an adult he helped start the EMT program in Hinckley, Chair of the Ducks Unlimited, Kettle River Chapter, City Planning Commission, First Lutheran Church Council, VFW and in early 2021 John was recognized for 50 years of continuous membership in the American Legion.
John spent his life helping and caring for others. He had a successful career advocating for his insureds partnering with his father in the Bassett Insurance Agency. He retired in 2016 and became a full-time Pop to his three grandchildren. This brought him the greatest joy.
Throughout his life John enjoyed many hobbies, such as, stock car racing, scuba diving, water-skiing, flying planes and working the land at his hunting cabin. However, John’s lifelong and most loved hobbies were hunting and fishing. He enjoyed traveling out west with his close friends hunting antelope and elk. He also enjoyed traveling to Canada and his trips up the Kettle River fishing with family and friends. It gave John great pleasure to teach his daughters and now his grandchildren how to fish and hunt.
John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn, daughter, Amy (Kent Brevik) and grandchildren, Sophia, Mya and Luke, nephew, Shaun (Ticia) Zaudtke, Taylor, Zoey and Zach Zaudtke, Nephew Paul (Kaitlin) Lundquist, Odin, Elsa and Aros Lundquist and numerous family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kristine Bassett, father, Eugene Bassett, Mother, Betty Bassett, sister, Sharon Lynn Bassett Zaudtke, brother-in-law Dean Zaudtke and great niece Shae Lynne Zaudtke.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov.29, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Hinckley with Rev. Brenda Wicklund officiating. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church. Casketbearers were Joe Schaefer, Kevin Hofstad, Jerry Trott, Dan Schaefer, Dennis Volden and Larry Edin. Honorary Casketbearers were Ralph Allphin and Manny Umpierre. Burial was at Rosehill Cemetery in Hinckley. Military honors were provided by the Hinckley Honor Guard and the Minnesota National Guard.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
