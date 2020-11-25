John Robert Dalsveen, 74, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. John is survived by his wife, Beverly (Harris) Dalsveen, his daughters; Jennifer (Rian) Greseth and Julie (Jeremy) Tell, grandchildren; Sjon and Sven Greseth, Siri and Haakon Tell, brother; Dave (Judy) Dalsveen, sisters; Sharryn (Tim) Melin and Donna Anderson.
John was a loving, attentive and engaged husband and father. He always made sure his family had everything they needed and he made a point to be present in all our lives.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Calvary Lutheran Church in Mora, MN (https://www.calvarymora.org/home/give).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.