John Ellig died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque, N.M. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the age of 74.
John was born on April 3, 1948, in Virginia, Minn. At the age of five, John, with the rest of his family, moved to Pine City where he developed a lasting appreciation and love of family and nature. John graduated from Pine City High School in 1966 and earned a B.A. in History at the University of Minnesota, Duluth. An assiduously kind, gentle, and thoughtful individual, John had a curious soul and patient manner. His family will sorely miss the unconditional, emotional and moral support he provided. John had a heart for service deeply cared about community. He always put the needs of others above his own.
John was passionate about social justice. As a young adult, he participated in Minnesota counterculture movements while later in life, dedicated much of his time to numerous causes and organizations in New Mexico. John was an active and dedicated member of the First Unitarians Church while he served on the Board of Directors and participated in several committees. Recently, he served as treasurer for the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice as well as Off Center Community Arts Project.
John is survived by his wife, Renee Wolters; children; Lauren Lenzen and Jacob (Mallory Jacobs) Wolters; grandson; Arlo Wolters; brother: Tom (Char) Ellig of Redwood Falls, Minn. He is preceded in death by his parents, Adelia (Nee Segar) and Burton Ellig and his son Benjamin. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family will notify loved ones when a service is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Off Center Community Arts Project or Garden’s Edge (both of Albuquerque, N.M.)
