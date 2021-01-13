John Fedder of Pine City passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at his home at the age of 62.
John Raymond Fedder was born Sept. 9, 1958 to Herbert and Virginia (Sybrant) Fedder in Rush City.
John is survived by his fiancé Sue Mettling; children: Josh (Brittany) Fedder, Gina Fedder, Jonathan Fedder, and Jake (Jamie) Fedder; grandchildren: Josh Jr., Jasmyn, Xavier, Tallon, Kambria, Henry, and Nora; father Herb Fedder; siblings: Randy Fedder, Anna (Elmer) Doenz, Gary Fedder, Steve (Lori) Fedder, Dale (Lisa) Fedder and Brenda Mans; Sue’s son Lucas (Natalie) Mettling and their son Warren; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Virginia Fedder; step-mother Florence Fedder.
Funeral services for John Fedder: 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Swanson Funeral Chapel. A time of visitation is planned from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday evening and one hour prior to the service at the chapel. The interment will take place at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.