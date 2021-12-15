John Fiereck

John (Jack) Raymond Fiereck of Pine City, passed away at the age of 77. Born to Leonilla and Raymond Fiereck in St. Cloud. He grew up in Clear Lake, with three brothers: Edmond, Norbert and Robert, all of whom preceded him in death.
Jack served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and was a proud veteran. Following his service, he began a 31-year long career with the State of Minnesota in the Department of Transportation (MnDoT). After Jack retired, he volunteered as a Pine County van driver for seven years, taking veterans to and from the VA Medical Center. He especially enjoyed the camaraderie and stories that they shared on those trips.
Throughout his life, Jack was a committed conservationist and an avid outdoorsman who shared these passions with family and friends through protection and preservation of wetlands and various contributions to state and federal conservation programs. Many of his most fulfilling years were spent working on his goals for his 115 acres of land. His surviving family and friends will continue this work into the future which will serve as his legacy. Jack’s other priority in life was his immediate family: wife, and love of his life, LeeAnne; daughter Gen; and son, Kirk. He is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank the medical experts, staff and caregivers at the VA Medical Center of Minneapolis, the medical professionals of the M-Health Fairview medical network, as well as local caregivers, neighbors and home nurses for their support over the years. The critical importance of their committed care was instrumental in supporting the quality of Jack’s life during various surgeries and hospitalizations in his final years.
His surviving family warmly invites all of those who wish to share memories and celebrate Jack’s life to join us for one or both of the following gatherings.
A religious commemoration, luncheon, and an honor guard ceremony will be held at the American Legion in Pine City, MN, 525 Main St. N, Pine City, MN 55063, on Dec.18th, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A funeral memorial service at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery where his cremated remains will be laid to rest in April 2022. We will communicate this date when it has been determined later in February.
