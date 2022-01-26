John J. Magnoski, Sr.

John Magnoski Sr. of Pine City passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Burnett Medical Center in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, at the age of 70.
He was born May 14, 1951, to Frank and Mary (Cua) Magnoski in Youngstown, Ohio.
John graduated from South High School in Youngstown, Ohio. On June 6, 1970 John married Nancy Moschella. Shortly thereafter he joined the United States Navy, and he was stationed in Jacksonville Air Station in Florida, where he served four years.
John and Nancy moved back to Ohio where John began his career in machine repair. In 1983, the family moved to Minnesota; he became very involved with programs for the catholic youth (YCIA) and Knights of Columbus. John was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Rosemount, MN council No. 5569 and a fourth degree member of the Shakopee, MN assembly No. 542. John was MN State Squires Chairman for the Knights of Columbus until 2008, serving 13 years. He was inducted into the Minnesota Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Hall of Fame April of 2013.
He was very musical and played both drums and guitar. He also enjoyed making rosaries and spending time gardening. The time spent with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren gave him the most joy.
John will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Magnoski and mother, Mary Liberati; sister, Connie Ungar; niece, Sabrina Magnoski.
John is survived by his wife, Nancy Magnoski of Pine City; children, Jennifer (Chris) Dacus of Montgomery, Lori Magnowska of Inver Grove Heights, John (Heidi) Magnoski of Pine City; 20 grandchildren: Nathan, Corey, Alex, Amanda, Skyler, Jessica, Jacob, Helena, Rachel, Julia, Rebecca, Luke, Faith, Joshua, Micah, Philip, Stephen, Grace, Elijah and Johnny; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank Magnoski, Robert (Toni) Magnoski, Raymond Magnoski; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Father Robert Altier celebrated a Requiem Mass for John: 11 a.m.; Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at Saint Augustine Catholic Church in South Saint Paul (408 3rd Street North). A time of visitation and reviewal was planned for one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The interment will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Pine City. A funeral reception for friends and family will be held 3:30 p.m. immediately following the interment at Heath-Perkins American Legion Post#51 in Pine City.
Memorials in John’s memory preferred to a ProLife organization of your choosing.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
