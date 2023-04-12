John Kozisek Jr. passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Welia Hospital in Mora after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 69.
John James Kozisek Jr. was born Jan. 9, 1954 to John Sr. and Ruby (Rydberg) Kozisek in Mora, Minn.
John spent his youth growing up in Pine City with his many cousins, family members and friends. In 1972, he graduated from Pine City High School. John married Deb Schellbach of Rush City on Sept. 6, 1974. They had two children, Mary and John III. John attended Hibbing Community College and graduated with a degree in Chefs Management and Food Service in 1975. He worked at the Red Shed Restaurant. After college, he joined the laborer’s union; working for Johnsen and Johnson Construction and Gresser Construction. Later he was employed with Dale Tools, Dexon and Wyoming Machinery.
John was a devoted Chevy fan who enjoyed watching NASCAR. He was a very opinionated person with strong beliefs and was proud to be a devoted Republican. John loved hunting and fishing. He spent as much time as he could down at the lake, working and hanging out with family. He enjoyed watching his kids and grandchildren take part in sports and activities. He had a great interest in the Pine City Youth Hockey Association coaching and volunteering his time whenever necessary. Most of all, he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving and caring person that did anything for the ones that he loved.
John is survived by his son John (Megan) Kozisek III, daughter Mary Kozisek (William Gilbert); grandchildren Skye, Chance, Chase, Julian, Christian, John IV; brother Casey (Kim) Kozisek; niece Jaime (Jeremy) Wuori; nephew Casey Kozisek Jr.; great nephews Mikko and Onni Wuori; ex-wife Deb Kozisek; many cousins, other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents Ruby and John Kozisek Sr.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at: 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 15, at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City with a time of visitation for friends and family one hour prior to the short service to honor John.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
