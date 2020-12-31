John Norman Ward, 69, died peacefully at home on Dec. 22, 2020 in the arms of his loving wife after a courageous battle with cancer that lasted almost three years.
John was born on Sept. 11, 1951. He graduated from Pine City High School and attended Pine Technical College for a short time. On Feb. 14, 1979, he married Pam. John worked for Coca-Cola for over sixteen years and for Team Industries until retirement at 54.
John loved motorcycles and attended Sturgis Bike Rally for 43 years without missing a year. He took many kids on their first Harley ride.
John loved his family very much. He was a kind and generous man, always willing to help anyone. He also loved the outdoors, wood carving, going to auctions and flea markets and taking Pam traveling anywhere she wanted to go.
John is survived by his wife Pamela; daughter Sarah (David) McFarland; son Joshua Smith; sisters Sue (Mike) Christensen, Carol Wilson, Gail Van Wyck, Sharon (Jon) DeVries; two grandchildren; sisters-in-law Paulie (Wally) Beise, Patty (Warren) Anderson, Carolyn Sato; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, many friends and his special Sturgis brothers.
John was preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Carol Ward; parents-in-law David and Mae Martin; brothers-in-law Chuck Wilson and Robert Van Wyck.
Pastor Bob Van Wyck Jr. officiated a private family service for John at 11 a.m.; Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. The service was livestreamed for those not in attendance.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
