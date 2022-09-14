The legacy of a local artist lives on, not only in the hearts of her family, but also in a tribute at Pine City Center for the Arts.
The exhibit, “My Legacy Lives On Through My Work,” by Sandra K. Johnson, who passed away on March 29, 2021, made its debut on Friday, Sept. 9 at the arts center and will continue through the month. The event had a great turnout where many enjoyed viewing her art of various mediums including charcoal, oils, fabrics, and dish towels with cross-stitch.
“My mother had been creative with art since she was a child. She would see art wherever she went in the world,” said her daughter, Ani James. “The hope of this Gallery is to remind people to share their God-given talents with the ones they love, as you never know when life will change.”
Johnson had an appreciation for life experiences with whatever she was doing throughout her life. She loved to draw and paint when she had time as it was her hobby.
Whenever she said, “I could draw that” or “I could paint that,” her husband Eldon encouraged her to do just that.
“She saw beauty in everything and would make gifts for many people,” recalled Eldon. “Many of the pieces displayed are gifts given to people.” Johnson was constantly embroidering, he added, and made many dish towels for their church, Immaculate Conception.
Eldon recalls when they met. “We went to school together in first and second grade in Sandstone. Her family moved away to Garden Grove, California, but moved back after her senior year of high school. It was then they met and decided to elope after Eldon was drafted in 1964. In 1969, the couple moved to Pine City where Eldon worked at the Pine City Coop, and Sandra stayed with their two children and continued to do artwork at home.
She was able to get some formal training at the Minneapolis Institute of Art and studied under artist Stephen Gjertson.
The public is invited to view “My Legacy Lives On Through My Work” throughout the month of September until Oct. 2 at the Pine City Center for the Arts. Regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. The gallery is free and open to the public.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Located in Pine City, the Pine City Center for the Arts has been serving the Great Pine City area since 2009. With a variety of programming opportunities, the non-profit, volunteer-led facility is a gathering place for artisans and art lovers alike. Artists interested in displaying their work or teaching others their skills are welcome to contact the Pine Center for the Arts. For more information, please see www.pinecenter.org.
