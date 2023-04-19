Over the snowy winter months, plans began pulling together for a revival of the Friends of the Pine City Library. Our previous group had done an awe-inspiring job of raising funds for the beautiful building we now occupy. Hot dish suppers and quilt raffles have become local lore, and the end result of the hard work the Friends contributed their efforts to greet me every day when I open the doors. Thanks to the Friends, and all of you who gave of your time, talent, and treasure, the community has a beautiful space to use and enjoy. Many members of our previous Friends group feel that they have made their contribution and are ready to pass the torch into new hands.
Our new nucleus of Friends is looking at spreading their wings and finding new ways to support and promote the work of the library. Although the library bookstore will remain, new ideas will have room to evolve with a more general focus rather than working towards the achievement of the single, enormous goal of building the library. It is hoped that adults of many ages will join.
For the past several years, half of the proceeds from the library bookstore, which is kept full thanks to your donations of books and media, have gone to the Friends, and have funded many programs at the library. Pre-COVID, refreshments were provided and served at library programs by the Friends. But this does not need to be the extent of a Friends Group activity.
There is a lot of work happening beneath the surface at the library. Much like a swan on the river, the visible creature is serene, gliding along as we expect, but under the surface of the water the bird is paddling like mad. If you think you would enjoy being a part of the effort that helps to propel the library, you are invited to join a group of fellow library-lovers at a get-together being held May 3 from 3-5 p.m. in the Pine City Public Library meeting room. Here you will be able to find out more, express your interest, and refreshments will, of course, be served! There is no pressure if you attend the get-together, it is a friendly fact-finding mission. If you feel that this is your cup of tea, you are welcome to leave your name and contact info to be notified of the first official meeting. Thank you for all you do to support your local library!
Heidi Anderson-Ferdinand is the Librarian at Pine City Public Library branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.