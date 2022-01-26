Jude Thomas Jones was born on Dec. 25, 2021. He weighed eight pounds, seven ounces and was 21.25 inches long. His parents are Stefanie and Ryan Jones. Grandparents are Sandra Pangerl and Jeff Jost, the late Thomas “Ferd” Pangerl, Deb and Randy Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.