Jory Carlson

Jory Mylo Carlson took his last motorcycle ride into the sunset on December 28, 2022 after a yearlong battle with cancer.
He was born in Rush City Minn. on July 17, 1960 to Mylo and Gladys Carlson. He set off for adventure in his late teens to Colorado, Texas, and California. He met his future wife Whitney and her daughter while in Texas. They were married in 1986 and had a daughter (Mallory) together. The four of them ventured onto California, where in 1992 they parted ways and Jory came back to Minnesota where he lived in Pine City for a while, and then later settled in Rush City. He kept busy in the roofing business and enjoyed riding his motorcycle in his free time. During the early 1990’s he met someone and they had a daughter (Jorrie) together.
Jory will be missed by his two daughters: Mallory from California and Jorrie from Minnesota, sister June and brother-in-law John Wolf from Woodbury, sister Jean Sanders from Missouri, brother Jari from Woodbury, nieces, nephew, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mylo and Gladys Carlson, brother, Jaye and nephew, Joshua Sanders.
Thank you to the staff at Fairview Hospital in Wyoming, Minn. and the staff at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul for their care in his last days. Also thank you to Crescent Tide Cremation Services, St. Paul, Minn. for their support during this sad time.
A celebration of life will be held at Voyageur Park in Pine City on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
“No matter how bad your day is, your bike will always make you feel better.”
