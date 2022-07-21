The Pine City Heritage Players performed Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat over the weekend.  “It was a successful run with four performances and 1,250 patrons able to join us for a show - or two!” said Becky Schueller, production manager.  “We are grateful for the participation of our community in celebrating the arts and coming out to support the hard work of 59 members in the cast, crew and production team.  It was a beautiful show that we truly hate to see come to an end.”  

