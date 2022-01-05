Joshua Piha passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 following a long illness at Regions Hospital in St. Paul at the age of 37.
Joshua Scott Piha was born Oct. 12, 1984 to Randy Piha and Melanie (Mills) Piha in Mora.
Joshua loved spending time with his children and family. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, snowmobiling, four wheeling, fishing and the casino. As a child, he loved spending time with his grandparents. Joshua was always willing to help others. He was a talented craftsman and spent most of his career in construction.
Joshua is survived by Nicole and their children Rylind, Beckett, Graham, Lakyn and children Spencer and Trinity; sisters and brothers Kathryn, Elizabeth (Biz), Ashley, Jake Logan, Hannah, Randi Jean and Kayah; father Randy Piha; second mother Brenda Borgeson; grandmother MaryAnn Petersen; beloved Heidi Audette and children Mikaylah and Jayden; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother Melanie; grandparents Joseph and Jackie Piha, and Dale Petersen.
He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
A Celebration of Joshua’s Life will be held 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. A private family interment will take place at Union Cemetery, Hustletown at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City-Swanson Chapel.
