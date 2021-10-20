Joyce Jackson

Joyce Jean Jackson was born on Feb. 21, 1952. The Lord called her home on Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 69, after a courageous battle with cancer. Joyce’s biggest accomplishment was becoming an entrepreneur. She owned and operated Destine In-Home Care Services. She was so proud of her business because she was able to help people with disabilities and her family. Later, she retired as a bus driver for the Hinckley School District.
Let’s not forget the wonderful marriage with Ellis Jackson. Joyce and Ellis married in 1995. Later, Joyce and Ellis moved to Beroun. Together, they started the annual Hee Haw Picnic.
Joyce will be missed by all of her family and friends. The service will be held on Oct. 22. at 10 a.m. at Proverbs Christian Fellowship, 3210 Oliver Avenue N, Minneapolis. Attendees are asked to wear white.
Joyce is survived by her husband Ellis Jackson; her children, London “Lulu” Amos and son-in-law Jonathan Reese, and Vedric “Vetty” Amos and daughter-in-law Nabila Maruf; her grandchildren La’Quadra “Qually” Neal Mekka Abdurrahman, Xavier “Zay Zay” Amos, Vedric “Ibn” Amos Jr., SamSam Ibrahim, Nezrene Crisp, Muhammad Abdurrahman, Ebraheem Abdurrahman, Jayla Amos-Reese, and Dhaakirah “TuTu Momma” Abdurrahman; and great grandchildren, Laylah Howard and Ahmaku “Buttercup” Hunter.
