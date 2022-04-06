Judith Walker-Jasicki

Judith Ann Walker-Jasicki, 72, passed away peacefully at home on March 6, 2022, with her beloved husband by her side. Judy was born on April 18, 1949, in Minneapolis, the first of four children. She is preceded in death by her brother Robert; mother Anna; father William; Aunt Dorothy; and dear friend Doug. She is survived by her husband Todd; sister Becky (Paul) Walker-Blondell; brother Dale (Sue) Walker; nephew Sam (Natalie); niece Anna (Jake); great-niece Sophia; and great-nephews Tristan, Noah and Richard.
Judy spent most of her life in Minnesota and also lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a time and then spent nine years in California. She worked for Hewlett-Packard and went on a whirlwind three-week trip to Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia to train international HP staff. Later in life, she worked for St. Croix River Education District for many years as office manager and administrative assistant.
Judy was a quilter extraordinaire, with her entire basement filled with her projects: quilts, beautiful purses and bags, many of which were given as gifts. She was an outstanding designer and dress maker, making many of her own clothes. She was also an avid gardener and cook. She was always ready and willing to make delicious dishes for family and friend get-togethers. She donated to many charities and particularly loved animals, providing a loving home for many cats and dogs over the years.
Judy chose not to have a memorial service. She will always be missed and dearly loved by her family and friends.
If you wish to honor Judy, please send contributions to your favorite charity and “just be kind to one another.” To quote Rabbi Harold Kushner. “How should we live that we feel good about our lives? Perhaps the most important ingredient of all is to know that we made a difference. That the world will be different for our having passed through it. Little deeds of caring and thoughtfulness will change the world.”
