Julie Dooley passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her home in Pine City at the age of 57.
Julie Ann Beckensten was born Jan. 25, 1964 to Arne and Carolyn (Ricker) Beckensten in Minneapolis.
Julie was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed.
Julie is survived by her husband Mark Dooley of Pine City; sons Adam (Kelly) Dooley of Milaca and Andrew Dooley of Pine City; grandchildren Autum, Arionna, Jace and Bentley; mother Carolyn Beckensten of St. Francis; brother Gary Beckensten of Minneapolis.
She was preceded in death by her father Arne Beckensten and sister LeeAnn Sanborn.
A celebration of Julie’s life will take place at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
