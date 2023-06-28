Preheat oven 350 degrees. Spray 9-inch cast-iron skillet with baking spray with flour. In large bowl beat butter and granulated sugar with a mixer until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in 1 tsp. zest and extract. In another bowl, whisk flour, salt, and baking powder. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with sour cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined after each addition. Fold in 1 cup blueberries. Spread batter in prepared pan. Sprinkle remaining berries onto batter, gently pressing them in. Bake until a wooden toothpick comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool for 30 minutes. Whisk together powdered sugar, lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest until smooth. Drizzle on cake; garnish with almonds. Serve immediately. Serves 9.
Blueberry Swirl Cheesecake
1-1/2 c. fresh blueberries
1/4 c. sugar
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
2 Tsp. cornstarch
1 Tbsp. cold water
Crust:
1 c. graham cracker crumbs (16 squares about)
2 Tbsp. sugar
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
Filling:
3 pkgs. (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened
1 C. sugar
1 c. sour cream
2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
2 tsp. vanilla extract
4 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten
Preheat oven to 350°. In a small saucepan, combine the blueberries, sugar and lemon juice. Cook and stir over medium heat for 5 minutes or until the berries are softened. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into the blueberry mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; cool to room temperature. Transfer to a blender; cover and process until smooth. For crust, in a small bowl, combine the crumbs and sugar; stir in the butter. Press onto the bottom of a greased 9-in. springform pan. Place pan on a baking sheet. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in the sour cream, flour and vanilla. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Pour filling over crust. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons blueberry mixture; cut through batter with a knife to swirl. Return pan to baking sheet. Bake until center is almost set, 40-45 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edge of pan to loosen; cool 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight. Serve with remaining blueberry sauce. Refrigerate leftovers. Serves 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.