Fruity Chicken Picnic Salad
2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
2 Tbsp. sour cream
1/ 4 c. orange juice
2 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, cook and cubed
1 c. sliced strawberries
2 kiwis, peeled and sliced
2/3 c. canned Mandarin oranges, drained
8 lettuce leaves
Cashews for garnish
Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, and orange juice in a bowl. Add chicken, strawberries, kiwi, and oranges, toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours. Serve on lettuce on lettuce leaves, topped with cashews. Serves 4. (Can use pre-cooked rotisserie chicken.)
Chunky Cheesecake Brownies
1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
1/4 c. white sugar
1 egg
1 c. semi-sweet chocolate chips
1/4 c. butter
1 c. semi-sweet chocolate chips
1/2 c. white sugar
2 eggs
2/3 c. all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch square baking pan. Combine cream cheese with 1/4 cup sugar and 1 egg in bowl; beat until smooth. Stir 1 cup chocolate chips into the cream cheese mixture. Set aside. Fill a saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Turn the heat off, and set a heatproof mixing bowl over the water. In the mixing bowl, combine butter with remaining cup of chocolate chips; stir until just melted and blended together. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup sugar and 2 eggs. Sift flour, baking powder, and salt; stir into chocolate until evenly blended. Pour half of the batter into the prepared baking pan. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the chocolate layer. Top with remaining chocolate mixture. Using a knife, swirl the top chocolate layer into the cream cheese layer to make a marble pattern. Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the top is crinkled and edges pull away from sides of the pan. Cool thoroughly. Cut into 12 to 16 squares. Store in refrigerator or freeze.
Picnic Fruit Punch
8 c. cranberry juice
3 c. pineapple juice
3 c. orange juice
1/4 c. lemon juice
1-liter ginger ale, chilled
1 med. naval orange
In a large container, combine juices; refrigerate. Just before serving, transfer to a beverage dispenser or punch bowl; stir in ginger ale and orange slices. Makes 5 quarts. Thirst-quenching after hiking, swimming, or playing on the playground.
