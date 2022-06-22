Crunchy Candy Clusters
2 lbs. white candy coating, coarsely chopped
1-1/2 c. peanut butter
1/2 tsp. almond extract, optional
4 c. Cap’n Crunch cereal
4 c. crisp rice cereal
4 c. miniature marshmallows
Place candy coating in a 5-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH for 1 hour. Add peanut butter. Stir in extract. In a large bowl, combine the cereals and marshmallows. Add the peanut butter mixture and stir until the cereal mixture is well-coated. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto waxed paper. Let stand until set. Store at room temperature. Makes about 6 dozen.
Aunt Becky’s Superb Butter Toffee
2 c. un-blanched whole almonds
11 oz. milk chocolates, chopped
1 c. butter, cubed
1 c. sugar
3 Tbsp. cold water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In shallow baking pan, toast almonds until golden brown, 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cool. Pulse chocolate in food processor until finely ground (do not over process), transfer to a bowl. Pulse almonds in food processor until coarsely chopped. Sprinkle one cup almonds over bottom of a greased 15x10x1-inch pan. Sprinkle with 1 cup chocolate. In a heavy saucepan, combine butter, sugar and water. Cook over medium heat until candy thermometer reads 290 degrees (soft crack stage) stirring occasionally. Immediately pour mixture over almonds and chocolate in pan. Sprinkle with remaining chocolate and almonds. Refrigerate until set. Break into pieces. Makes 2 lbs. Test your thermometer before each use by bringing water to boil. Thermometer should read 212 degrees. Adjust your recipe temperature up or down based on your test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.