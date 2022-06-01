Quick Fettuccine Alfredo
1 stick butter
5 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
2 c. heavy cream
2 c. grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and black pepper
12 oz. fettuccine, cooked according to package directions and drained.
In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook, stirring for 2 minutes. Pour in the cream and stir. Let the mixture heat until it bubbles around the edges, about 5 minutes. Add the Parmesan. Stir until completely melted and smooth. Add a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir in the drained pasta and toss until coated with sauce. Garnish with lemon zest and parsley. Serves 4 to 6 people.
Sour Cream Rhubarb Pie
3 cups of cut-up rhubarb
1-9-inch unbaked pie shell
1/2 c. sugar
1 c. sour cream
3 eggs
1/8 tsp. salt
3/4 c. sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
Pour 1/2 cup sugar over the rhubarb in the pie shell. Let this sit. Mix together sour cream, eggs, salt sugar and cinnamon. Beat until well blended. Pour over rhubarb and bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes and then 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until firm.
Chicken Marinade and Dredge
2-3 lbs. chicken breasts, boneless
Marinade:
1 c. buttermilk
1 Tbsp. Tabasco sauce
Dredge:
1/2 c. all-purpose flour
1-1/2 tsp. seasoned salt
1-1/2 tsp. black pepper
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Trim boneless chicken breasts and slice each breast in half, so that each portion weighs 3-4 oz. Place chicken. Place chicken in a 9x13-inch pan and add marinade. Cover, place in refrigerator, and let sit overnight. Remove from the marinade, shake off excess liquid, and dredge each piece. Pan fry in at least one inch of oil (cast iron skillet is best) or deep fry over medium heat (about 5 minutes per side). Yields about 12 portions, or 4 servings. Can use for fish, shrimp, and vegetables.
