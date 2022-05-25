On Friday, May 20, seven select junior high athletes attended the Elite track and field meet in Kasson. Coach Jared Clementson said of the meet, “This meet is special, because you have to be selected out of the best junior high kids in the state to be able to compete in it. It is pretty awesome that we had seven kids selected and most competed in multiple events!”
Eighth grader Weston Clementson was the only boy to compete, and he excelled. Clementson ran the 1600m and took third in a time of 5:01.89. He then ran the 800m, in which he placed second with a time of 2:11.10, his personal best. Weston’s 800m time currently ranks him as the third fastest eighth grader in the state (all classes).
The Dragons had six girls compete in the Elite meet: Seventh graders Katey Thieman and Kady Hermason; and eighth graders Gracie Larson, Mallory Clepper, Vivian Lahti, and Teresa Root. The relay team placed third in the 4x100m relay with a time of 56.05. Root placed second in the high jump with a height of 4 feet 8 inches, just narrowly missing 4 foot 10 inches. Hermanson placed ninth with a jump of 4 foot 2 inches. Clepper placed fourth in the 200m dash with a personal best time of 28.05. She also placed sixth in the 100m dash with a time of 13.75.
Thieman ran the 100m prelims and came in 14th in a time of 14.13. Lahti ran in the 400m dash and placed seventh with a time of 69.79. Larson and Thieman also both competed in the pole vault and both jumped their personal bests. Larson cleared 8 feet 0 inches to place fifth while Thieman cleared 7 feet 0 inches to place seventh.
Coach Clementson reflected, “It was an exciting event to be a part of and what an opportunity for these kids to experience. The future of Dragon Track & Field is looking good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.