Anyone who knows me well, knows that I’m a bit of a hypochondriac. And when I say “a bit,” I mean a lot. It started as a child, and like most people do with their problems, I’ll blame my mother.
My mom was a night nurse at the hospital in Mora while I was growing up. She would come home with all kinds of horror stories and didn’t think to spare me the details. There were car wrecks, stabbings, birthings, and near beheadings. All of this was appropriate for a 12-year-old, she thought.
Then there was the medical encyclopedia sitting on the coffee table. There was no internet to google the various disorders she would need to research, so she often paged through the giant book looking for what she needed. But when she wasn’t looking, I often browsed through the book too, looking for all of my ailments and possible causes of those ailments.
I loved my mom and admired her for being a nurse, but after hearing all that, entering the healthcare profession was not something I would ever consider in my lifetime.
Fast forward to my 20s and 30s when the internet was invented. We all know we’re not supposed to google our ailments and try to self-diagnose at 1:30 in the morning. But we didn’t know that then, so that’s what I did.
With a crackling and high-pitched hissing sound, the internet kicked in and I discovered I probably had cancer or my spleen was rupturing. The symptoms were all there. A couple nights I even drove myself to the emergency room, and $1,000 later, I was sent back home with a clean bill of health. The husband wasn’t happy but was patient and just told me to go during the day when it was cheaper.
Along the way there were many ailments I worried about, but nothing came to fruition thankfully.
But now that I’m getting older and when a Lifeline Screening postcard came in the mail recently, I was intrigued. The husband said it was a scam. “But this could save my life,” I told him. “It says they can tell if you’re going to have a heart attack.” I think he threw away the postcard, but thankfully I kept a photo of it.
The concerns are more real now since my parents died in their mid to late fifties. Both of them had terrible lifestyles though. My mom used to call me “Hitler” when I tried to make her exercise. And my dad, well that’s for another column. But I’m getting up there, I thought, so I signed up for the session that was held in town a couple weeks ago.
I filled out the health history form online and arrived at the location where a few people were seated and waiting to be called behind the curtain. It was now my time to go behind the curtain. They hooked me up to all kinds of tubes and cuffs, took my blood and measured my waist. It all seemed pretty high tech, other than the fact I was in a church. Before leaving, I asked them how I would get the results. They told me “no news now was good news,” meaning I wasn’t a walking heart attack or stroke victim at that moment. I left happy to hear that.
The final results came a couple weeks later via gmail and were pretty decent. It turns out I need to lower my cholesterol a bit and exercise more. I brought the results to my regular doctor who said to eat better and exercise, which I guess I knew already. But sometimes you just need to hear it from a trained professional.
I don’t know if there is a good point to this column, but maybe someone can relate?
Traci Lebrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.