Juvenile placements seeing decreasing trend

Juvenile detention placement costs in Pine County are showing a decreasing trend as other placement strategies seem to be making an impact.
Pine County Probation Director Terry Fawcett presented his annual report for 2021 to the Pine County Board of Commissioners. “We think of different variables – the best interest of the child and use risk assessments between the probation department and county attorney’s office. We’ve learned that most kids don’t need to be locked up … that doesn’t always solve a whole lot,” said Fawcett.
The budget for 2021 placements was $361,000 and the department only spent about $198,000, said Fawcett.
In 2021, 56 placements were made which was an increase from the 25 placements in 2020; however, the average length of placement days (29 days) is the lowest since Pine County Probation started tracking data in 1996. In 2021, there were 720 placement days compared to 2001, the year with the highest number of placement days at 7,520.
This decreasing trend can be attributed to fewer juveniles in long-term residential programs and the use of risk assessment tools, electronic home monitoring, and community-based interventions such as the Evening Reporting Center, a program in which students can go after school to get help with a variety of needs.
Fawcett outlined various placement strategies they’ve used as a preventative and alternative to detention placements. The strategies fall under the Project Rise umbrella, Fawcett explained, which was created as a restorative justice program to deter kids from being placed in a juvenile facility which can be costly to the county and tends to lead juveniles into the prison system.
“It goes back to family instability,” noted Fawcett. “You can send a kid to the best facility and treatment possible, but if he goes back to the same dysfunctional family, you just spent $150,000 which doesn’t do much. We’ve learned that the old way of doing things just doesn’t work. We do things a little different here in Pine County. Locking a kid up doesn’t do anything and that’s how you’ve dealt with kids in the past.”
The restorative justice program solves another problem: lack of placement facilities. Fawcett said that Woodland Hills, a treatment facility out of Duluth, closed last year and was a huge setback. The other places the county refers juveniles to are East Central Regional Juvenile Center in Anoka County, Anoka County Non-Secure Program and Village Ranch in Cokato.
“We sometimes wonder if we’re moving the needle, but when you look at the data, you are reminded that you are moving it a little bit,” said Fawcett.
Fawcett said the state is still lacking mental health services and non-secure detention placement.
The 2021 “budget busters” included juveniles being placed between 73 and 170 days for issues such as parents being unable to cope with behavior, dysfunctional family relationship, assaultive behavior toward parents, complex mental health issues, truancy, running away from home, chemical dependency, and lack of sober support network. The offenses associated with these placements included domestic assault, first and third degree burglary, drug offenses, theft, trespassing, truancy, theft of motor vehicle, and fleeing a peace officer.
Commissioner Terry Lovgren noted that at the chemical health coalition meeting, it was noted that vaping was a big problem in Hinckley Schools. Fawcett said that there is now a vaping program that schools can send students to to help educate them and their families on the risks associated with vaping. “Two of the schools (Hinckley and East Central) were getting overrun with vapers,” said Fawcett. “This way we can get the students and families some education rather than send them to the county attorney’s office.”
County Commissioner Steve Hallan, said, “It looks like you’re saving about half (in budget terms), and I’m convinced the kids are doing better.”
“If you want to see a kid really change, make them a little uncomfortable and make them work on themselves rather than having a judge order five conditions that any kid can do,” noted Fawcett. “Make them sit across from an elder or community member and talk about how their crime affected the community.”
