A Rush City man has been charged with two counts of assault after allegedly stabbing a juvenile male just outside the Pine County Fairgrounds – in a dispute that reportedly began over a vape pen.
Justin Joseph Tomasko, 18, of Rush City has been charged in Pine County Court with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault in connection with the stabbing incident.
According to court documents, on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at about 10:11 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Pine County Fairgrounds on the report of a stabbing.
A deputy made contact with the juvenile victim, and noted that he had a stab wound on his arm about an inch in size and bleeding.
The victim told the deputy that his vape pen had been stolen and he had been arguing with the party he believed was responsible. The victim and his friend encountered Tomasko with that party and another person in the Voyageur Park parking lot outside the fairgrounds.
The victim told the deputy that in the encounter that followed, Tomasko ran at him, stabbed him in the arm twice then ran away.
Tomasko was reported to be wearing a gray jumpsuit. Another deputy located a younger male matching that description walking away from the fairgrounds and noted he was sweating profusely. He was identified as Tomasko, and confirmed by the victim as the person who had stabbed him.
According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was transported to Essentia Hospital in Sandstone and treated for his injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.
The maximum charge for felony second-degree assault is seven years in prison, a $14,000 fine, or both.
