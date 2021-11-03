10 Years Ago, 2011
The years may have slowed Charles Woehrle down, but not much. At age 95, he drove himself from the Twin Cities up to the Pine City All School Reunion. As he tells it, he had to drive - he was bringing along his classmate Henrietta Novy Miller and her husband Phillip. “I am the next oldest,” Woehrle said. “Next month, she’ll be 96.” The passing years have left him with many memories, memories Woehrle can still describe with striking clarity. He remembers the names of his neighbors growing up in Pine City, each of his elementary and high school teachers - and all the harrowing incidents in the two years he spent as a prisoner of war in Germany during World War II.
Local farmers say they are surprised and happy with the way the harvest turned out this fall. “Considering the late planting last spring and early frost in mid-September, I’m happy the crop is as good as it is,” said Tom Rys, who farms 1,500 acres of corn and soybeans with his wife Nancy east of Rock Creek.
An important member of the Pine County Sheriff’s Office retired on Nov. 1. He has received 30 awards for his police work, has seized 17 pounds of marijuana, 25 pounds of methamphetamine, and has personally physically apprehended 25 suspects. His retirement package? Dog food. K-9 Rebel’s last day of work was Oct. 31. Sergeant Dan Kunz has been Rebel’s handler for the last seven years, and on the afternoon of his partner’s last day of work he was emotional as he looked at the end of their career together.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Mayor Jane Robbins is running unopposed, but incumbent Pine City Council members Doug Spindler, Frank Lilja and Brian Scholin face challengers Steve Bauman, Steve Drazkowski and Tom Freehling.
Sixth grade student council members are encouraging the public to donate to their coat drive: Nicole Odegard, Branden Sward, Tyler Hawkinson, Valerie Koech, Jena Greig, Karl Greden, Philip Pickett, Jon BoorBoor, Katie Weber, Terra Seeler, Katie Williams and Christopher Lutz.
About 75 people attended the annual Pine County Township Officers Association meeting in Hinckley. Pine County Highway Engineer Dave Rholl talked about the road improvement program and draft information on proposed zoning districts which were presented and discussed.
The monthly meeting of the Pines and Prairie Writer’s Association is scheduled for Tuesday. The only requirement for attendance is an interest in writing at any level, in any form.
50 Years Ago, 1971
With no contests on the ballot, a relatively light turnout of voters can be expected for the annual village election.
The Pine City Chamber of Commerce opposes the plan for a county airport.
In Sandstone, John, L. Graf, president of the First State Bank of Finlayson, has sold his interest in the bank to Dale A. Pogatchnik and Lowell A. Pogatchnik of Middle River, Minnesota. Graf will continue as president and Bruce Eckblad has assumed the position of cashier.
75 Years Ago, 1946
The annual Fireman’s Halloween dance will be held tonight at Happy’s Pavilion north of Hinckley.
The Heath-Perkins post and the auxiliary will be host for a 10th District American Legion membership rally on Thursday, Nov. 7 in the high school auditorium.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Archie Doran was taking a load of young fellows to the dance at Pine City when on rounding the corner to head north on the state road west of the bridge, his lights burned out. The result was that he got off the road and landed in the ditch. No one was very badly hurt except for a few scratches and badly shaken up. The windshield and top of the car was badly busted up.
125 Years Ago, 1896
The safe for the new bank was put in the building on Thursday. It is a fine double time lock, burglar-proof safe, weighing fifty-seven hundred pounds. The safe is second-hand, having been used two years in Minneapolis, and cost sixteen hundred and twenty-five dollars.
