Karen Petschke of Pine City passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis at the age of 64.
Karen Marie Johnson was born Aug. 23, 1957, to Joseph and Katherine (Ferguson) Johnson in Sioux City, Iowa.
Karen made her way to Pine City to call home. As she settled in she worked at the Pizza Pub, ran a daycare in her home, sewed for Lee’s Pro Shop, was a school bus driver for Westerman Brothers Company and most recently worked at Holiday. Most of her jobs were involved with and around children. She was an avid bowler, crocheter and crafter — always keeping busy. Her other hobby was planting flowers that would attract birds.
Karen’s greatest joy was the birth of her daughter Natasha. She devoted her life to raising her best friend. Karen passed on her wit and soft heart to Natasha. She knew how to be that friend that would always listen and be there for you. Anyone who knew Karen will miss her energy, wit and humor. Rest in peace friend.
Karen is survived by her daughter Natasha Petschke of St. Paul.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Katherine Johnson; husband Daryl Petschke; brother Larry Johnson; and sister Kris Johnson.
Funeral services for Karen will be held at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, with a gathering of family and friends from 5 to 7:30 p.m., all at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.funeralandcremationservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.