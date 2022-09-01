The Lady Dragons volleyball team played strong and took second place at the Royalton tournament on August 26. They lost to Foley but took the win against Milaca, Pierz, and Pillager. Arissa Rydberg contributed 15 setting assists against Milaca and 24 against Pierz. Senior Kloey Lind put down six kills against Milaca, eleven against Pierz, and five against Pillager and Foley.  Karly Jusczak had five kills against Milaca, eight against Pierz, and three against both Pillager and Foley. Lind, Jusczak and Sky Arends all played strong at the net with blocks. As for digs, Lind, Rydberg, Madison Bombard and Abby Aagard each contributed big numbers. 

