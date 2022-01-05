Kathy Ritter passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at her home in Bruno at the age of 91.
Kathleen Marie Cummings was born March 14, 1930 to John and Hildegard (Youngbauer) Cummings in Pine City.
Kathy is survived by her daughter Monica Huebcher of South St. Paul; sons Dale Ritter of Ogilvie, Timothy Ritter of North Minneapolis; 11 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; brother Donald; sisters Lorraine and Delores; many other relatives and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents John and Hildegard Cummings; her husband Frank Ritter; sons Steven and Ronald; son-in-law Kim Huebcher.
The funeral service for Kathleen was held Thursday, Jan. 6 at Swanson Funeral Chapel. A time of visitation for friends and family took place one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Interment took place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Pine City
Funeral arrangements for Kathleen Ritter are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.