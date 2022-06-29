A green and healthy lawn is a lovely thing, but when walking across that lawn starts to feel like a wild jungle adventure, it’s time to take action.
Pine City has a pair of ordinances related to overly long grass in the section of the Municipal Code dedicated to dealing with blight and nuisances. The first is ordinance 8.20.60, and prohibits noxious or poisonous vegetation and grass over six inches tall, “which are a fire hazard or otherwise detrimental to the health and appearance of the neighborhood.”
The second ordinance is 8.24.010, which states that, “It shall be the duty of every owner and every occupant of property to keep the grass and weeds on the property cut.” If the property has a sidewalk in the right-of-way, the owner or occupant is required to keep that clear of grass and weeds as well.
Nearly every property owner in Pine City does a fine job of keeping their lawns neatly trimmed, but every once in a while there are a few who need reminders and encouragement. Pine City staff are on the lookout for blight and long grass as they do their work around Pine City, but we are grateful for all the neighbors who care about the condition of our town enough to give us a call at 320-629-2575 or info@pinecitymn.gov when they spot a lawn that is growing out of control.
Our first step is to contact the owner or the occupant, sending them a letter that gives them 10 days to cut their lawn. Oftentimes, someone gives us a call at City Hall and we are able to work out a solution to their problem.
However, if we don’t hear from the property owner/occupant, and that lawn is still over six inches long after 10 days, then another section of Pine City’s ordinances goes into effect:
“Whenever any trees, grass, or weeds are not cut as required in this section, the work may be done by an officer or employee of the City as is directed by the Council. This work will be done at the expense of the owner or occupant. Failure to pay will result in it being placed as a special assessment on the property owners tax rolls.”
This is a step we hate to take, but if it becomes necessary, city workers will make sure that lawn is cleaned up for the good of the neighborhood – and for Pine City as a whole.
Thanks again to all the landowners, residents and businesses who do their best to help their properties shine during the summer months. You make Pine City a beautiful place to be.
Mike Gainor is the Pine City community development director.
