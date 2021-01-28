Please do your part to keep Pine City walkable throughout all seasons of the year
Sidewalk clearing time frame
Property owners are required to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after it stops snowing.
Why it’s important to clear sidewalks
City sidewalks need to be accessible to everyone year-round. Many in our community rely on sidewalks to get to work, school, appointments, run errands and more. Sidewalks that aren’t cleared of snow and ice are difficult and sometimes dangerous to use. They’re especially challenging for people with limited mobility.
What happens if you do not shovel?
• If you do not properly clear your sidewalk of snow and ice, you may receive a letter informing you to do so.
• If you have not cleared the sidewalks by the time of follow-up inspection, city crews may remove the snow and ice and bill you.
• If you do not pay the bill, the city may add the fees to your property taxes.
What are the sidewalk clearing expectations?
• Shovel the entire width of the city sidewalk on your entire property down to bare pavement.
• If the snow is packed down or there’s ice you cannot remove, sprinkle sand until it’s warm enough to remove the buildup.
• If you live on a corner, clear curb cutouts at the street corners and crosswalks to the street gutter.
• Shovel snow into your yard or boulevard. It’s against the law to shovel snow into streets or alleys.
• Arrange for someone else to shovel if you’ll be away.
• Fire Hydrants- Keep them clear! If there is a fire hydrant near your house or business please keep them accessible this winter. Clear a path from the street to the hydrant and approximately 3-foot perimeter around it so our firefighters can get to work as soon as they arrive.
• You’re responsible for the sidewalk throughout the winter, not just when it snows. As the temperature changes, snow and ice from nearby sidewalks can melt and flow onto your sidewalk, then refreeze. It’s your responsibility to clear or sand the resulting ice.
Report uncleared sidewalks
Help keep our city sidewalks clear and usable to all. If you notice a sidewalk in front of a property that has not been cleared properly, you can:
• Report sidewalk snow or ice online at pinecitygov.com/concern
• Call 320-629-2575 to make a report or email info@pinecitygov.com
• The complete ordinance of section 805 Snow and Ice Removal can be viewed at pinecitygov.com/ordinances.
