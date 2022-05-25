Keep your creative kids busy this summer with the arts

Summer Arts for Kids returns to Pine Center for the Arts this June with new projects. Kids can look forward to painting, paper mache and loads more fun.
Children who have completed kindergarten-6th grade are invited to participate for one, two or all three weeks. Classes are free.
“This year we will be working with recycled items to create various forms of art,” said Rosalie Spahr, Summer Arts coordinator. “We’re also excited to add an art show at the end of the month to give the kids a chance to show off their artwork.”
Summer Arts classes will be held 9-11 am, Monday-Thursday, June 13-30.
• June 13-16 Paper Mache Masks, Hanging Lanterns, and Paper Clay Pots
• June 20-23 Bead Suncatchers, Handmade Paper, and Bead Pictures
• June 27-30 Painted Rocks, Tin Can People, Howlers, and a surprise project
• Summer Arts Show will be held 4-7 pm, Thursday, June 30
Parents can register their children in Pine Center for the Arts’ Summer Arts for Kids at pinecenter.org/summer-arts.
Program sponsors include City of Pine City, Community Education, Pokegama Township and Pine Center for the Arts. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Located in Pine City, the Pine City Center for the Arts has been serving the Great Pine City area since 2009. With a variety of programming opportunities, the non-profit, volunteer-led facility is a gathering place for artisans and art lovers alike. Artists interested in displaying their work or teaching others their skills are welcome to contact the Pine Center for the Arts. For more information, please see www.pinecenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.