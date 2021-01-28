KEEPING THE MUSIC ALIVE

2020 was a time of sudden changes. For Pine City High School, these challenges were met by school faculty and students. As the school year went on and the scenery of where the students learned changed, one particular class faced unique challenges: Pine City High School Choir.
Jennifer Krinke, the choir director for 23 years, had to find creative ways to keep her students engaged and into the music as COVID took them out of the classroom.
“It was impossible to keep singing,” Krinke said. “We use Zoom or Google Meet at school. Even on Google Meet, when you got 50 kids on the screen, you can’t all sing together at the same time, because the bandwidth is different, the computer transmits different, and so it ends up just being a jumbled mess.”
Many choir directors had taken time to have their students or singers record themselves singing their part of a song. They would later put the recorded parts together to create a virtual choir. This was something Krinke had stated takes thousands of hours to do, and it was something she wasn’t planning on doing.
Instead, the students, while in person at school, had done other projects that kept their interest in music and singing while learning something new.
“I did some activities for them. We did some listening.” Krinke said.
Krinke explained how the choir had gotten done with a concert before going to hybrid learning, and she had her students compare their performance to other performances online. The students also learned and studied opera.
“A lot of them had no idea that existed so that was kind of fun.” She said.
Junior High students had to make their own Pops Concert, “...because we didn’t get to do our Pops Concert. So they went to the music publication website and found the songs they wanted to sing for the Pops Concert.” Krinke said.
Other schools had their students keep busy with paperwork activities and projects, but Krinke felt that with COVID-19, her students were already overwhelmed. She did not want to make a student feel left out due to internet capabilities or feel that they couldn’t get the resources they need. To the Pine City choir director, cultivating a sense of community and creating a place where every kid feels that they belong, is the goal.
As the school went to full distance learning, the choir had to learn how to make music without being together.
“I am having the kids sing, the band directors are having them play, it’s just that I can’t hear them.” She said.
The students all brought their choir music home and have been meeting via Google Meet everyday during regular class time to work on scales and music. The challenge posed, however, is that Krinke cannot hear them.
“I don’t know if they are singing the right note,” she said. “Which isn’t a big deal for the older kids, the concert choir, but for the [students] whose voices are changing... they don’t really know how to use them yet.”
When it came to the challenges the choir faced, Krinke exclaimed that the whole thing is challenging. She stated that the biggest challenge was to continue that sense of feeling like the kids belonged somewhere—that sense of community.
“I feel like the Coronavirus concept has been the biggest challenge,” Krinke said. “That’s why I tried, I hope I have been able to continue that sense of kids belonging somewhere because that’s the most important thing.”
Alongside the challenges, positive things are still happening. Being online provided a chance for the students and choir director to get to know each other more.
Krinke explained that she and her singers had a routine that they created where they would chat together one on one, instead of the usual situation where they would be with many other choir members in the same classroom.
While COVID-19 shook the world, the Pine City High School Choir rose above the challenges and kept the Dragon spirit alive. The choir found ways to keep music going, and keep the art in the hearts of those who listen. Jennifer Krinke continues to foster the feeling of belonging and community within her choir, and Coronavirus is not going to stop her choir from singing.
