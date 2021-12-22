Kenneth Bond

Kenneth “Butch” Bond passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Beroun as a result of numerous health issues at the age of 73.
Kenneth Richard Bond was born Aug. 6, 1948 to Willis and Elsie (Ahlquist) in St. Paul.
Ken loved tinkering with cars and eventually started his own auto repair business out of his garage. He worked for the Snelling Company in St. Paul for many years as their fleet mechanic along with his own business at home. His mechanical abilities also led to his hobby of dirt track racing in the 1960’s and 1970’s, racing various cars including a Dodge Super Bee.
Ken married Frances Rowell and continued to live in St. Paul until 1982 when they moved to Pine City with their four daughters. He continued to do auto repair in Pine City for a while, but then decided to start his own septic system company which he did until retirement. Kenneth volunteered his time freely to others that needed help. He helped many family and friends fix their vehicles and continued to work on his various car projects including a 1949 Plymouth Coupe that he was still working on at the time of his death.
Ken was a kindhearted man who always put his family first. He held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great grandchildren and would do anything for them. He was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Ken is survived by his children: Wendy Wessels of Hinckley, JoDee Simon of Pine City, Angela (Jeremy) Derby of Spooner Wisconsin, Laura (Ronald) Ausmus of Beroun; grandchildren: Steven, Jessica, Matthew, Jacob, Danielle, Heather, Carrie, Kailey, Rozanne, Marcus, Kaitlyn, Elizabeth, McKenna; 24 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Willis and Elsie Bond; wife Frances; sisters Joyce, Debbie, and Margaret; grandson Lucas; nieces Sandy, Kathleen “Trina”; nephew Corey.
Pastor Harlow Zellmer will officiate at the funeral service for Kenneth: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Funeral arrangements for Kenneth Bond are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Funeral Chapel.
Kenneth “Butch” Bond passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Beroun as a result of numerous health issues at the age of 73.
Kenneth Richard Bond was born Aug. 6, 1948 to Willis and Elsie (Ahlquist) in St. Paul.
Ken loved tinkering with cars and eventually started his own auto repair business out of his garage. He worked for the Snelling Company in St. Paul for many years as their fleet mechanic along with his own business at home. His mechanical abilities also led to his hobby of dirt track racing in the 1960’s and 1970’s, racing various cars including a Dodge Super Bee.
Ken married Frances Rowell and continued to live in St. Paul until 1982 when they moved to Pine City with their four daughters. He continued to do auto repair in Pine City for a while, but then decided to start his own septic system company which he did until retirement. Kenneth volunteered his time freely to others that needed help. He helped many family and friends fix their vehicles and continued to work on his various car projects including a 1949 Plymouth Coupe that he was still working on at the time of his death.
Ken was a kindhearted man who always put his family first. He held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great grandchildren and would do anything for them. He was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Ken is survived by his children: Wendy Wessels of Hinckley, JoDee Simon of Pine City, Angela (Jeremy) Derby of Spooner Wisconsin, Laura (Ronald) Ausmus of Beroun; grandchildren: Steven, Jessica, Matthew, Jacob, Danielle, Heather, Carrie, Kailey, Rozanne, Marcus, Kaitlyn, Elizabeth, McKenna; 24 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Willis and Elsie Bond; wife Frances; sisters Joyce, Debbie, and Margaret; grandson Lucas; nieces Sandy, Kathleen “Trina”; nephew Corey.
Pastor Harlow Zellmer will officiate at the funeral service for Kenneth: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Funeral arrangements for Kenneth Bond are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Funeral Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.