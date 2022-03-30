Kenneth E. Peil

Ken Peil passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Grasston at the age of 93.
Kenneth Earl Peil was born Jan. 31, 1929, to John and Ruth (Reppert) Peil in Pine City.
Ken is survived by his daughters Doreen Nowling (Jack) Grave of Pine City, Roxane Stone (Kevin Stone) of St. Paul, and Rhonda (Gonzalo) Meza of Oakdale; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings Larry Peil of Pine City, Lois O’Neil of White Bear Lake, Gene Peil of Danbury, Shirley Kirchberg of Rock Creek, and Milo (Linda) Behrendt; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents John and Ruth Peil; wife Delores Peil; sons Randy Peil and Doug Peil; son-in-law Carl Nowling; great-grandson Chaz Peil; brother-in-law Alvis Ovik; and friend Lois Youngbauer.
A gathering of Ken’s family and friends was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday March 28, 2022, at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. The interment took place in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City, with military honors provided by the Heath Perkins American Legion post 51, Novak Milliren VFW post 4258 and the Minnesota Army National Guard.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.