Kenneth Howard

Kenneth J. Howard, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 16, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents Arlow and Irene Howard. Survived by his wife Bonnie, children Holly (Dean), Bill (Dawn), Lance (Tracy), Karl (Stacy), Kay, Beth (Greg), Adam, Paul (Erica). Grandchildren Johnathan, Brandon, Hunter, Bradlee, Jaycob, Dylan, Avery, Laura, Linnea, Libby, Jax, Anna, Logan. Brothers Michael (Sally), Dennis (JoLynn).
Funeral services will be held on October 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 13655 Round Lake Blvd., Andover, MN 55034. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.