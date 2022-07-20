Kenneth (Pudder) Trembath, 72, of Pine City, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Ken was born in Hibbing, Minn on June 29, 1950, the son of Kenneth and Edith Trembath. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1968 and was married to Clarice Trembath (Dostal) on February 8, 1975. They were happily married for 47 years.
Ken lived most of his life in Red Wing, Minn. working in the fall protection industry at Capital Safety for 28 years. After retiring, Ken and Clarice built their dream home on Cross Lake in Pine City. Ken had his hand in every aspect of the house building process. He enjoyed boating, riding side-by-side and talking to family and friends both old and new.
Ken had an infectious laugh and could make anyone smile. He was a board member of the Pine Township Zoning Committee and the Cross Lake Area Sewer board. He was also a member of the Cross Lake Association. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
Ken is survived by his wife, Clarice; his children, Travis (Nikki) and Corey (Kim) Trembath; his grandchildren; Georgia (13), Oliver (10), Henry (3), Charlee (2) and Sloane (1). He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Edith Trembath; grandson; Jack Trembath.
Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday July 31, 2022 from 12 to 3 at the Rock Creek Township city center located at 7000 MN-70.
